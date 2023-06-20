KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we prepare for the professional riders coming to town for USA Cycling, we want to highlight all types of cycling in East Tennessee.

Matthew Kellogg is the Executive Director of the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club.

“AMBC is a trial organization based here out of Knoxville. We’ve been in existence for about 16 years. We’ve been building and maintaining trails all throughout Knox County,” he said.

There are more than 100 miles of bike trails here in Knoxville for every skill level.

“The trails that are here in Knoxville run the gambit. Just like in skiers terminology, we have greens, blues, and blacks, right, so we have the bunny slope trails, that are easy to ease into,” Kellogg added.

The Appalachian Mountain Bike Club is a nonprofit organization that has been working with the City of Knoxville to build and maintain what is called the Urban Wilderness, which is an outdoor adventure area right in the heart of the city.

“We have a crew of three that are out on the trails almost every single day of the week maintaining the trails,” Matthew said. “They just did a refit here at Baker Creek.”

Baker Creek Preserve is one of their most popular trailheads. The park has asphalt jump tracks, jump lines, and eight trails for new and advanced riders.

If that seems a bit scary to conquer, Kellogg said to start by just getting to know the area.

“To get involved there are a number of ways. Number one is just to explore it. Get on your bike, if you’re not comfortable with a bike, by foot, explore the Urban Wilderness,” he said.

If you muster up the courage to get on a bike, there are plenty of chances to mountain bike and trick ride right here in Knoxville.

“The opportunities are almost endless here in Knoxville and like I say, we’re a mountain bike organization but by no means are we just advocating for trail access for mountain bikes,” Kellogg said. “We want people to get out in the woods and enjoy it whether they’re walking their dog, taking a walk with their neighbor, or whatnot.”

The Appalachian Mountain Bike Club has a monthly meeting on the fourth Monday of every month.

