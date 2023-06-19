KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As everyone gears up to watch 2023 USA Cycling, there is going to be a lot of people traveling. It is good to know where to park when coming to the events this week.

Oak Ridge has parking along Melton Lake Drive for the Individual Time Trial National Championships.

In downtown Knoxville, there are 40 parking areas, including some free 24/7, night and weekend parking for the public. For the downtown parking map, click here.

USA Cycling will once again be held in Knoxville, this year on June 22-25.

It is the seventh straight year for the City of Knoxville to host the world’s best cyclists. However, this year is the final year the USA Pro Road National Championships — including the U.S. Pro Road, Individual Time Trial Championships and the U.S. Pro Road National Championships — will be in East Tennessee.

To see the full list of parking areas, click here.