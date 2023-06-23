KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When you look at the cyclists, they are all lean mean biking machines, elite athletes who burn at least 5,000 calories during the race.

How many calories must they consume to fuel for the big day? WATE got a chance to spend some time with professional cyclist Monk Feehery at Cancun on Chapman Highway to find out.

WATE discussed how calories the cyclist eats on race day.

“Yeah, on a typical race day I eat about 6,000 calories,” Monk told WATE.

Monk told Cancun staff member Brianna Terry, “I’m looking for a thousand-calorie breakfast.”

Brianna suggested, “Huevos con chorizo, scrambled eggs with sausage, rice and beans.”

As WATE continued to sit with the athlete, he talks more about how he prepares his meals on race day.

“My morning breakfast is usually the same,” Monk explained. “I start out with three eggs, two pieces of toast, on race days I usually add another piece of toast with some spread on it or I’ll do some oatmeal.”

Monk then eats a dip sampler and veggies for a 500-calorie snack. Normally, he has a granola bar and a banana. He explains that it can be tough to eat 500 calories just a few hours after a high-protein breakfast.

His lunch then adds up to 800 calories.

“My lunch right before the race is usually, say, a burrito bowl with a lot of calories to get me ready for the race.”

Monk did not stop there, he chose a plate of nachos, an estimated 1,500 calories. Although it is not what he eats on race day, the snack still adds up to the calories he needs. According to Monk, if he does not consume enough, there could be trouble.

“There was one ride where I had about twenty miles to go. It took me over three hours to get those twenty miles,” Monk said. “Normally, I can do that in less than an hour and so I was just completely depleted. You have to make sure you fuel your body to get you through the training or the races.”

Monk also has a “feast” he likes to enjoy when the race is over: a chimichanga and chicken fajitas.

“It’s usually a big spread of pasta, rice, chicken, or a big burrito bowl,” he said. “Just more high protein, high-calorie type.”

The total carbs he ate for the day equals about 5800 calories.