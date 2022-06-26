Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — Kyle Murphy won the men’s USA Cycling Professional Road Race Championship on Sunday.
Murphy completed the 17-lap, 118.5-mile course across downtown and South Knoxville in a time of four hours, 27 minutes and 48 seconds. He came in just seconds before Tyler Stites and Magnus Sheffield. Last year, Murphy took home third.
Top 10 finishers
- Kyle Murphy 4:27:48
- Tyler Stites 4:27:51
- Magnus Sheffield 4:27:51
- Benjamin King 4:27:53
- Luke Lamperti 4:27:53
- Kent Ross 4:27:53
- Sean Quinn 4:27:53
- Finn Gullickson 4:27:53
- Jonathan Brown 4:27:54
- Keegan Swirbul 4:27:54
Find full results here.