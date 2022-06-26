Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — Kyle Murphy won the men’s USA Cycling Professional Road Race Championship on Sunday.

Murphy completed the 17-lap, 118.5-mile course across downtown and South Knoxville in a time of four hours, 27 minutes and 48 seconds. He came in just seconds before Tyler Stites and Magnus Sheffield. Last year, Murphy took home third.

Here is your podium (featuring a very sweet moment) 🏆 pic.twitter.com/f7eiEenzxu — Elizabeth Kuebel (@elizabethkuebel) June 26, 2022

Top 10 finishers

Kyle Murphy 4:27:48 Tyler Stites 4:27:51 Magnus Sheffield 4:27:51 Benjamin King 4:27:53 Luke Lamperti 4:27:53 Kent Ross 4:27:53 Sean Quinn 4:27:53 Finn Gullickson 4:27:53 Jonathan Brown 4:27:54 Keegan Swirbul 4:27:54

Find full results here.