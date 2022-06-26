KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emma Langley won the women’s USA Cycling Professional Road Race Championship on Sunday.

Langley completed the 10-lap, 71-mile course across downtown and South Knoxville in a time of 2:57:12. Seconds later, Lauren De Crescenzo took second place with a time of 2:57:16. Last year’s winner, Lauren Stephens took third place.

Your 2022 national champion!! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/zRHP2QMitJ — Elizabeth Kuebel (@elizabethkuebel) June 26, 2022

Top 10 finishers

Emma Langley 2:57:12 Lauren De Crescenzo 2:57:16 Lauren Stephens 2:58:42 Shayna Powless 2:58:48 Coryn Labecki 2:58:48 Veronica Ewers 2:58:48 Lily Williams 2:58:48 Austin Killips 2:58:49 Clara Honsinger 2:58:49 Heidi Franz 2:58:51

Find full results here.