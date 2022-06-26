KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emma Langley won the women’s USA Cycling Professional Road Race Championship on Sunday.

Langley completed the 10-lap, 71-mile course across downtown and South Knoxville in a time of 2:57:12. Seconds later, Lauren De Crescenzo took second place with a time of 2:57:16. Last year’s winner, Lauren Stephens took third place.

Top 10 finishers

  1. Emma Langley 2:57:12
  2. Lauren De Crescenzo 2:57:16
  3. Lauren Stephens 2:58:42
  4. Shayna Powless 2:58:48
  5. Coryn Labecki 2:58:48
  6. Veronica Ewers 2:58:48
  7. Lily Williams 2:58:48
  8. Austin Killips 2:58:49
  9. Clara Honsinger 2:58:49
  10. Heidi Franz 2:58:51

