KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emma Langley won the women’s USA Cycling Professional Road Race Championship on Sunday.
Langley completed the 10-lap, 71-mile course across downtown and South Knoxville in a time of 2:57:12. Seconds later, Lauren De Crescenzo took second place with a time of 2:57:16. Last year’s winner, Lauren Stephens took third place.
Top 10 finishers
- Emma Langley 2:57:12
- Lauren De Crescenzo 2:57:16
- Lauren Stephens 2:58:42
- Shayna Powless 2:58:48
- Coryn Labecki 2:58:48
- Veronica Ewers 2:58:48
- Lily Williams 2:58:48
- Austin Killips 2:58:49
- Clara Honsinger 2:58:49
- Heidi Franz 2:58:51
Find full results here.