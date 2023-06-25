KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we approach the last USA Cycling race to be hosted in Knoxville, Chloe Dygert won the women’s Professional Road Race Championships on Sunday.

Dygert finished the race in 3:02:30 time after 10 laps. Following behind her were Coryn Labecki, Skylar Schneider, Lauren Stephens and Heidi Franz in the top 5.

Top 10 finishers

Chloe Dygert Coryn Labecky Skylar Schneider Lauren Stephens Heidi Franz Maeghan Easler Emma Langley Anna Hicks Austin Killips Kira Payer

The men’s race has been delayed due to severe storms coming into the area. Check the WATE 6 Storm Team’s blog for the latest. They were originally set to start at 1:15 p.m.