KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we approach the last USA Cycling race to be hosted in Knoxville, Chloe Dygert won the women’s Professional Road Race Championships on Sunday.
Dygert finished the race in 3:02:30 time after 10 laps. Following behind her were Coryn Labecki, Skylar Schneider, Lauren Stephens and Heidi Franz in the top 5.
Top 10 finishers
- Chloe Dygert
- Coryn Labecky
- Skylar Schneider
- Lauren Stephens
- Heidi Franz
- Maeghan Easler
- Emma Langley
- Anna Hicks
- Austin Killips
- Kira Payer
The men’s race has been delayed due to severe storms coming into the area. Check the WATE 6 Storm Team’s blog for the latest. They were originally set to start at 1:15 p.m.