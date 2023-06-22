OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — As this year’s USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships get underway in Oak Ridge Thursday for the fifth annual Individual Time Trial National Championships, officials in the city are sharing reminders for locals and visitors alike.

Hannah Fatheree, the Events Manager for Explore Oak Ridge, shared that she feels the city is prepared for any type of emergency.

“If anything happens, whether it be a cyclist is injured, there’s weather delays, if a resident needs assistance, we have EMS, and fire, and ORPD on standby,” said Fatheree. “Ready to assist anybody that needs it quickly.”

The course for the Individual Time Trials will affect Melton Lake Drive, Union Valley Road, Rolling Links Boulevard and Emory Valley Road. Timing on traffic impacts for the entire weekend can be found here.

Fatheree also spoke about what she has been hearing from the residents of Oak Ridge.

“The race actually runs through a couple of our neighborhoods and we talk to those residents letting them know what’s going on and it was kind of a cool moment hearing that these residents were sad because it is the last year,” she said. “They’ve enjoyed putting their lawn chairs out year after year, watching these national competitors in their backyard.”

Women begin racing in the 2023 USA Cycling Individual Time Trial Championships around 9:30 a.m. while the men’s race begins at noon. After the race, the roads are expected to be reopened around 5 p.m.