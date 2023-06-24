KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — USA Cycling held Olympic Day at Safety City in Knoxville Saturday.

Kids were able to bring their bikes, tricycles and scooters to Safety City and participate in bike activities, a meet and greet with professional cyclists and giveaways from sponsors. Ten-year-old Micah attended the event and is already dedicated to the sport.

“Cycling is an amazing sport, super good exercise, my bike, my dad did it for me. It used to be a 1v by 10 he made it a 2 by 11,” Micah said.

He isn’t the only cycling enthusiast in his family. They traveled from Georgia to attend the USA Cycling races in Knoxville.

“We cycle almost every week, we’ve been in a few races, we do mountain biking and road biking, so it’s really fun” Micah said.

USA Cycling’s Olympic Day at Safety City. (WATE)

Tom Mahoney with USA Cycling said the goal of Olympic Day is to instill healthy habits in kids.

“Here at Safety City, we are promoting health and wellness among the little kids, ‘the youth’ some might say, by riding their bikes around this great facility, and they get to interact with some of past and future Olympians,” Mahoney said.

Olympians Kent Bostick and Coryn Labecki posed for photos and signed autographs for the kids. Labecki also won the women’s Criterium race Friday night. They also hope to teach kids how to ride bikes safely.

“We are working with the kids on helmet safety and bike safety, so making sure that they are safe when on their bike, not passing each other, not crashing into one another,” Mahoney said.

He said Olympic Day is meant to inspire a new generation of cyclists.

“The previous two days of racing have been great, they’ve been really spectator focused and on Olympic Day we’re looking to engage the community with becoming the future of our sport, with riding our bikes for fun and for a little bit of competition,” he said.

The Road Races will take place in downtown Knoxville Sunday. Throughout the day, there will be several periodic road closures downtown. To see which roads will be affected, click here.