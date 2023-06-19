KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2023 USA Cycling is back for its final year in Knoxville. The event attracts spectators and competitors to the city, generating a significant amount of revenue.

“It has had a huge impact on the city. We have had them for seven years, we’ve run six races,” President of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said. “Over those seven years, we have probably had $35 million in economic impact.”

The race events take place over a span of several days, oftentimes, competitors come to the city prior to the championships.

“All those people that come into downtown whether they are a visitor or Knoxvillian, they need a place to eat, they might want to do a little shopping of course the visitors are staying in hotels,” Bumpas said.

Steve Bacon with Bike Zoo said the USA Cycling event has given his business a boost.

“We do quite a few road bikes and we are seeing so many more people getting involved in the sport of cycling in all forms,” Bacon said. “Lots of people who never experienced cycling before are suddenly, like, you know what I can get out and ride.”

He said the event is not just drawing people from Knoxville to their business, but tourists as well.

“The event really brings in a lot of people from out of town as well,” Bacon said. “Most of them aren’t coming in buying bikes, but we do see quite a few people coming in buying accessories.”