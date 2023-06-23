KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The most coveted sports jerseys in American cycling are riding through Knoxville one last time, at least for a while, and leaving a legacy in the city.

Knoxville has hosted USA Cycling and many of the world’s best cyclists for seven straight years.

“To think back seven years ago, I kind of almost just shake my head because you know it was a successful event, but the footprint has changed completely,” said Kim Bumpas, the President of Visit Knoxville.

Riders unleash their speed on a challenging course across downtown and South Knoxville while thousands of spectators watch them compete. Bumpas says the road races help showcase why people should visit Knoxville.

“I’ve had people text me from Switzerland saying I’m watching USA Cycling right now in Knoxville, so it really just put us on the map for premier sports,” Bumpas said.

The USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships put Knoxville on a world stage for sports and the media attention has paid off.

In total, USA Cycling will have generated around $35.5 million in economic impact over the last seven years.

“How many visitors visited Knoxville after they watched USA Cycling on the stream or on TV and then stayed a few nights six months later? It’s that kind of story why this event is so impactful to Knoxville, Tennessee,” Bumpas said.

Bumpas says that while this year will be the last time that riders tackle Sherrod Road Hill – it’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.

Bumpas added that once you prove to the world that you can handle an event of USA Cycling’s capacity all the other big events follow and that truly did happen. This time next year, Knoxville will be hosting the U.S. Olympic diving trials.