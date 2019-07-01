USA National Cycling Championship: Fans say it’s something you must experience in person

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Professional cyclists pedaling into Knoxville Sunday afternoon for the final day of the USA Cycling National Championships.

Alex Howes won the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championship.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel was among the fans cheering as the cyclists raced to the finish line.

“I think they’re amazing, I think they’re incredible,” said one spectator.

One fan comparing the championships to one big celebration.

“It’s like one big festival, there’s a lot of people here today. It’s pretty cool,” he said.

One fan says the experience of being there in person is unmatched.

“I think it’s truly like other sporting events where when you watch it on TV, you really don’t get the sensation of how quick or how fast things are happening. I mean, watching these guys come around this curve, they’re just flying. It doesn’t look that fast on TV,” said another spectator.

Many fans expressed their excitement for next year’s USA Cycling National Championships. Visit Knoxville announced that the city of Knoxville will host the National Championships until 2021.