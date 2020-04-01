USA Softball cancels Knoxville exhibition against Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The U.S. Women’s National Softball Team has canceled an upcoming exhibition against the University of Tennessee softball team amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

USA Softball announced the cancellation of all originally scheduled 2020 stops on the “Stand Beside Her” tour on Wednesday, including an exhibition against the University of Tennessee softball scheduled for April 8 in Knoxville.

“We understand the disappointment that may come with this decision as the softball community has waited 12 years to see the sport of softball return to the Olympic stage and have a U.S. Olympic Softball Team come to their city. Although the wait for our sport’s return to the Olympic Games has been delayed a bit longer, we can’t wait to watch these resilient athletes get back on the field when the day finally comes.” USA Softball release

Visit Knoxville echoed their support for the decision in a release sent out Wednesday.

“The Visit Knoxville Sports Commission fully supports the decision made by USA Softball,” said Chad Culver, Senior Director of the Visit Knoxville Sports Commission. “We know this was a tough call to make but ultimately speaks to the dedication to the health and safety of athletes, staff, and spectators. We look forward to working with USA Softball for future opportunities.”

The Knoxville exhibition was set to be a homecoming Tennessee legend, Monica Abbott. Abbott played for the Lady Vols from 2004-07 and still holds the NCAA records for career strikeouts (2,440), innings pitched (1,448.0), victories (189) and starts (206).

She also owns nearly every UT pitching record and was a four-time All-American, as well as the 2007 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

For ticket refund inquiries, youth clinic refund inquiries and general questions, please contact the appropriate tour stop hosts who will be able to provide that information as soon as it is available. As refund policies are available, they will be posted on each stop’s event page at StandBesideHerTour.com.