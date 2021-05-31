USA Volleyball drops Colorado tournament after breastfeeding mothers denied entrance

With covid on the decline, and an events coming back to Denver, it’s amazing we are protesting our right to nurse in public.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — USA Volleyball has cut ties with the Colorado Crossroads tournament after breastfeeding mothers were denied entrance with their babies into the Colorado Convention Center.

“In light of recent events and effective immediately, USA Volleyball has terminated its agreement with Colorado Crossroads Girls Junior National Qualifier. Effective 2022 and beyond, Colorado Crossroads will no longer be a qualifying event for the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship. USA Volleyball will honor all bids that have been awarded to teams who competed in the event in 2021,” a statement said.

One nursing coach came out to the tournament hosted by Colorado Crossroads with her team. She said she was able to bring her 4-month-old baby in one day when a security guard wasn’t sure of the policy. But was not allowed on Saturday after she was stopped by security at the front door.

The tournament director, Kay Rogness held firm on the decision to not allow the nursing coaches and other mothers breastfeeding their babies into the event at the Colorado Convention Center.