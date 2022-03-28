HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An earthquake rattled Northeast Tennessee late Friday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Hancock County at 10:19 p.m. The earthquake occurred about four miles east of Sneedville, just west of the Hawkins County line.

The USGS states that the earthquake had a depth of about 6 miles and has already been reviewed. As of Monday, three people who felt the earthquake sent the USGS a report.

To learn more about the earthquake or to report if you felt it, visit the USGS website.