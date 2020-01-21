Live Now
USGS: 2.5-magnitude earthquake reported in Middle Tennessee was ‘false reading’

News

by: Josh Breslow

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The United States Geological Survey has determined an apparent 2.5-magnitude earthquake recorded in White County Monday morning was a false reading.

According to the USGS, the small earthquake was believed to have occurred around 10:45 a.m. Monday, about six miles west of Sparta. An automated report containing the information was released exactly 24 hours later, but USGS seismologists said Tuesday morning they were unsure of the reason for the “unusual” delay.

Hours later, the USGS released a follow-up statement and said a review from a seismologist had determined the activity registered was not an earthquake after all, but the agency did not release any additional information.

The USGS states there are multiple causes for false earthquake reports.

A confirmed 3.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded Monday afternoon in Campbell County. There were no reports of damage or injuries as a result.

