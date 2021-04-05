USGS reports two earthquakes in East Tennessee on Easter Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes were recorded in East Tennessee on Easter Sunday.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 1 mile north of Cades Cove just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 4. The quake was recorded at a depth of nearly 8 miles and Great Smoky Mountains National Park confirmed there was no damage to park facilities or any impacts on visitors.
Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.
A 1.4 magnitude earthquake was reported roughly 2.5 miles east-northeast of Friendsville just before 6 p.m. Sunday. USGS measured the quake’s depth at 5.28 miles below the surface.
Click here to share your experience of the earthquake with the USGS.