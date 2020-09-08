USPS hiring workers across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The United States Postal Service is looking to fill several positions in local offices across Tennessee.
Davidson, Shelby and Knox County offices are accepting applications for positions including mail handler assistant, postal support clerk, rural carrier associate and city carrier assistant.
Pay ranges from around $16 to $18 dollars hourly with some benefits and earned vacation time.
For more information on how to apply, click here.
