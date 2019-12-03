USPS releases holiday shipping deadlines

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – December is finally here and before you know it so will the holidays.

In order to help you and your family get ready for the holiday season, the United States Postal Service has released its mailing deadlines.

USPS recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Christmas to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses:

Dec. 9 – APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 11 – APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 14 – USPS Retail Ground Service

Dec. 18 – APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service

Dec. 20 – First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 21 – Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express service

Beginning the week of Dec. 9, customer traffic is expected to increase, so USPS recommends customers to mail or ship items at their earliest convenience to help sure deliveries arrive in time for the holidays.

