UT agriculture college partners with Knoxville-based company for hemp research

A partnership between a Knoxville-based hemp company and the UT Institute for Agriculture is getting the green light

UTIA and Knoxville-based Bluhen Botanicals have agreed to a four-year commitment for graduate-level research focused on hemp production in Tennessee.

The program includes a $350,000 grant to help the emerging hemp industry in the state. Core areas for research right now at the school include genetics, fertility requirements and pest management

The 2018 USDA Farm Bill recognized industrial hemp as a legitimate crop in the U.S.