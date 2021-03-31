UT announces 2 COVID-19 clusters connected with off-campus events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two clusters of the COVID-19 virus identified Wednesday on the University of Tennessee campus are the result of off-campus events, the university said.

The new clusters made a total of 4 reported on the campus so far this week.

The newest clusters announced Wednesday included four positive cases with 64 close contacts.

The first event at which a cluster was identified was at a private residence in the 1800 block of Melrose Avenue. The second was at gatherings along the 700 block of South 17th Street that eventually led to on-campus exposure at the Kappa Kappa Gamma house.

“Those involved have worked with university contact tracing and taken precautions, and their cooperation is greatly appreciated,” a release from the university said.

There are 93 active cases of COVID-19 on campus, 91 students and two staff members, as of Tuesday according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. There are 364 students and staff in self-isolation.

On Monday, UT announced two clusters at the Phi Mu and Sigma Kappa houses. Three positive cases and 55 close contacts were identified as a result of those clusters.