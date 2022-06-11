KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- University of Tennessee Baseball Players are role models to a lot of young people who enjoy the sport. Many kids have been watching the team play all season long and hope one day they may be able to represent the orange and white.

10-year-old Parker Rudd goes to Karns Elementary School and is heading into the 5th grade.

When asked what his goals are, he said, “to play on Tennessee for College and make it to the MLB.”

Rudd has a long way to go to make his dreams come true but he’s working hard to get there.

“I started playing on that field down there and I really loved it,” he said. “So I just have played ever since then.”

What are his favorite positions to play?

“I just like pitching because you’re like in every play and the first base. Your kind of like in every play when they hit the ball.”

His favorite players just happen To play at UT.

He listed them off “Ben Joyce, Drew Gilbert, Trey Lipscomb, Camden Sewall.”

And he has a few questions for them to help better his own game.

Rudd said, “Drew Gilbert I would ask how are you so small but you still hit dingers? And then for Ben Joyce, I would say how do you throw so hard? Camden Sewall I would say how are you such a good picture? And then Trey Lipscomb, I would say, how is your defense so good?”

His mom, Samantha Rudd, said the players have become role models on and off the field for her son,

“He loves Ben Joyce. He loves to go to the games and watch them. Anytime they’re up to pitch he watches to see how fast it is and if it’s going to be faster. He’s constantly asking his dad do you think I’ll pitch that fast.”

Parker is on both a little league and a travel team. He’s won a few rings himself playing baseball and is pretty confident Tennessee is on their way to winning their own bling here soon.

“Go Vols,” he said.

Parker is currently playing in his own championship tournament.

His team plays in Charlotte on Tuesday.