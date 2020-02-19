UT Board Chair recommends naming Boyd university president to 5-year term

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
COVER PHOTO_Randy Boyd begins tenure as interim UT President_1129_1543542053030.JPG.jpg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee trustees are considering pulling the “interim” out of Randy Boyd’s title.

Board chairman John Compton saying he recommends the move extending Boyd’s term with UT for five more years.

A series of meetings at UT campuses across the state was also proposed to hear from students, faculty and staff about the idea.

Then, the board would hold a special meeting to discuss the idea and feedback.

Boyd had agreed in 2018 to serve two years as UT’s interim president and wrapped up his first year not long ago. He gave his “State of the University” address last week, calling for the university’s “greatest decade.”

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter