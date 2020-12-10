UT Board of Trustees vote to approve continuing talks to acquire Martin Methodist College

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees voted to approve continuing talks to acquire Martin Methodist College during its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The move allows UT System leaders to continue negotiations and seek the necessary approvals for adding another campus to the university’s system as well as give the southern Middle Tennessee region a public four-year institution of higher education.

This is a non-binding resolution to allow UT President Randy Boyd to continue negotiations with all necessary parties. The plan would have to be approved by the Tennessee General Assembly, Tennessee Higher Education Commission, Martin Methodist, and the UT Board of Trustees.

Tentatively, UT will provide another update in January, with a final vote on the project in June. It was previously discussed that the update would come in February. Per Randy Boyd, the campus acquisition would come at no cost to UT. Assets would be provided to the state, then absorbed by UT.

Boyd said this is important to have a campus in the southern Middle Tennessee region. He said this is a way to keep students in that region in Tennessee, instead of surrounding or nearby Alabama universities taking potential students.

If the acquisition is approved after the necessary process, Martin Methodist would become the fourth undergraduate campus in the UT System and the first new campus since UT Chattanooga joined 50 years ago. It would also be the only public four-year institution of higher education between Chattanooga and Memphis, serving the southern Middle Tennessee region of 13 counties near the Alabama border.

Importance is growing for student enrollment in the state, with overwhelming support from the legislature, according to Boyd.

In a press release sent out after the board’s meeting Wednesday, the university noted the next steps in the process:

“The Martin Methodist Board of Trustees, which also met today, unanimously approved the transaction. Approval from the Tennessee General Assembly, the regional accreditor Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the United Methodist Church of Tennessee and the Tennessee Building Commission are required for the acquisition to proceed. It is anticipated that the UT Board of Trustees will receive ongoing updates and final approval will be considered at a future meeting.”