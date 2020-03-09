UT Board to hold town hall meetings for public input on interim president

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees will hold a series of town hall meetings to get public input on Interim President Randy Boyd.

Boyd has served as interim president for UT since November 2018. These meetings are designed to give students, faculty and the community a chance to voice their opinions as the board considers removing the interim designation from Boyd’s title and extending his term for an additional five years.

The first meeting is set to begin Monday at 3 p.m. in the Pilot Flying J ballroom of the UT-Knoxville student union.

During the town hall meetings, Boyd will discuss his vision for moving the university forward and respond to questions from campus constituents.

