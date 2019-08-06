UT calls test of alcohol sales at Thompson-Boling Arena a success

The University of Tennessee is calling its pilot test for alcohol sales at campus venues a success.

Officials say there were no significant issues after testing the sales at a concert in Thompson-Boling Arena over the weekend.

Knoxville’s beer board granted permits to UT’s food services vendor, Aramark, last month to allow for sales at Thompson-Boling Arena as well as at Neyland Stadium and Regal Soccer complex.

UT originally called this concert ‘a test run’. It’s still unclear whether you’ll be able to expect beer sales or not for the start of football season.