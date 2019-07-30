UT campus police assistant chief put on leave pending investigations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The assistant police chief at the University of Tennessee police department has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of internal and external investigations, a department spokesperson confirmed Monday.

UTPD Assistant Chief Keith Lambert has been placed on leave, but the department has not said what is being investigated.

The internal investigation has been assigned to the campus police’s internal affairs investigator who reports directly to UTPD Chief Troy Lane.

The internal affairs investigator has also been in contact with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, said Lola Alapo, the department’s public Information Officer