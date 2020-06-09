UT campus police holding virtual town hall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee campus police will hold an online town hall on the department’s enforcement efforts and statistics.
UTPD Chief Troy Lane will host the session set to begin Tuesday, June 9 at from 11 a.m. to noon.
Click here for the link to the zoom session around the start time.
