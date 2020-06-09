UT campus police holding virtual town hall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee campus police will hold an online town hall on the department’s enforcement efforts and statistics.

UTPD Chief Troy Lane will host the session set to begin Tuesday, June 9 at from 11 a.m. to noon.

UT Chief of Police Troy Lane has issued a statement regarding UTPD’s enforcement, internal affairs, and employment actions. Chief Lane will host a virtual town hall for the @UTKnoxville community at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9. https://t.co/GPAAlibnr4 — UT Police (@UTPolice) June 5, 2020

Click here for the link to the zoom session around the start time.