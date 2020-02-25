UT celebrates 225th anniversary with food, service on 2/25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee continued its 225th anniversary celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 25, with food and service.

All day students and faculty are encouraged to bring a can of food, can opener, or hygiene items for Smokey’s Pantry and donate it at one of the events today or place it in one of the bins across campus.

Aramark is also taking donations at cafeterias and donating to the Big Orange Meal Share program.

Other hands on projects offered include volunteering at one of several food pantries or helping make 225 sandwiches for a local nonprofit.

Students also have a chance to grab a bite to eat for themselves. This morning the 225 Ways to Top a Pancake event gave students and staff the option of five different types of pancakes and 45 different toppings.

The 225 Ways to Dip a Chip social allows visitors to the Student Union to try nine types of chips and 25 dips.

All food not eaten at the events today will be donated to the Food Recovery Network, a program designed to fight food waste and feed people near universities across the country.

