UT Chancellor: Students that do not cooperate with contact tracing, filling out self-isolation form could be expelled

News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The University of Tennessee-Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman gave an update Tuesday via Zoom after it was reported that 75 people on campus tested positive for COVID-19.

Plowman confirmed on that call that UT-Knoxville now has its first “cluster” of COVID-19 cases.

“It was related to an off-campus party at Laurel Avenue last Tuesday,” she said during Tuesday’s call.

Plowman added, “We know students have missed their friends and they want to connect but they have to do it safely, and if they are on this call you have to do it safely and doing it safely means not in large gatherings and without your mask or staying socially distant.”

She also made it very clear that there will be consequences for students that do not comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

“The harshest punishment I can think about for someone who willfully does not cooperate with contact tracing or filling out the self-isolation form. This is what is going to preserve our community’s ability to manage through this. If students do not cooperate, you could be expelled, so just listen to that very carefully. If students do not cooperate with contact tracers or with filling out the self-isolation form we will pursue if we need to student conduct and ultimately expelling a student from campus,” Plowman said.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter