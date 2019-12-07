UT: Fewer ejections from games this season even with introduction of beer sales

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee officials released final numbers Friday regarding how the introduction of the sale of alcohol at games impacted not only the fan experience, but also revenue streams.

Alcohol sales totaled $1.46 million for University of Tennessee.

Even with the added alcohol that had not been available until this year, fewer arrests and ejections in the 2019 football season compared to the 2018 season.

“We’ve got to remain focused to provide a great fan atmosphere for families and everybody that’s there,” said UT Deputy Athletic Director Reid Sigmon.

The sale of alcohol provided a significant revenue stream for the university.



By the numbers, with $1.46 million total revenue for the season, that’s 7 out of 8 home games at Neyland Stadium, or $120,000 per game, on average which is 18,500 beers sold per game.

Sigmon said there weren’t specific revenue goals, but a focus on improving the fan experience.

“It’s something we continue to work on, that’s a goal going forward.” said Sigmon.

