UT football player pleads not guilty to assault, public intoxication

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A University of Tennessee defensive lineman pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic assault and public intoxication on Monday during a court appearance.

Darel Middleton was arrested late last month after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in an alley.

He was arrested without incident and later apologized on social media, saying that he’s “seeking help with alcohol counseling.”

According to an arrest report, a male assaulted a female in an alley off of Cumberland Avenue early Saturday morning, Feb. 29. The victim and a witness told police that Middleton assaulted another male, and when the victim tried to stop the assault, she was shoved to the ground by Middleton.

Middleton had played in all 13 games last season and started in six as a junior. The junior college transfer from East Mississippi Community College played at Powell and Oak Ridge high schools.

Middleton’s preliminary hearing is set for March 30.

