UT graduates ready for next step in life

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Hundreds of students at the University of Tennessee walked across the stage Friday during the commencement ceremony.

Two of those graduates, Brianna Tyre and Michael Curtis, are excited and ready for the next steps in their lives.

“It feels awesome, I’m so happy. It’s been a long time coming, but I’m here,” said Brianna Tyre, who is now a certified teacher.

“I’m going to go home and substitute teach and take this time to travel before I get my own classroom because I’m also a certified teacher now. So, that’s exciting,” she said.

Michael Curtis who graduated from Haslam College of Business has already landed a job.

“I’m going to head down to Fort Myers, Florida, working with a medical device company called Arthrex,” said Curtis.

Tyre says she finds teaching rewarding.

“There’s something about sculpting young minds that’s truly magical. Especially inside the classroom, you can see that light bulb moment happen in students minds that’s truly inspiring and I hope to do that for a really long time,” she said.

Curtis says there’s a lot he’ll miss about college.

“I mean, really, everything. Being on your own for the first time that freshman year. Developing those relationships throughout college, you know, it’s special and something you’ll definitely miss,” he said. “I mean, it’s still really hard and hasn’t really settled in just yet. It’s just a really proud moment for me and my family. They’ve sacrificed so much for me to be here, so I’m thankful they’re here to see this.”

Former University Vice President Theotis Robinson, Jr., was also among those graduating.