UT homecoming week events already underway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee’s Homecoming 2019 festivities are already underway. The school is celebrating its 225th anniversary during events leading up to the football game against the University of Alabama-Birmingham at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Homecoming Carnival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Student Union Plaza

The carnival will have inflatables, free food, a caricature artist and a virtual reality roller coaster. Europa and the Bull fountain will be dyed orange following the carnival at 2 p.m. at Humanities Plaza.

Spirit Run-Walk, 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, Student Union Plaza

Wear your orange and take a short one-mile route through campus. The first 150 people to arrive get a wicking shirt. The run is open to the public.

Torch Pursuit, 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, The Torchbearer

Torch Pursuit is a scavenger hunt team race through campus, which invokes The University of Tennessee’s rich traditions. Each team will be given a clue at the starting point which will lead to the required checkpoints around campus.

Teams will complete a task at each checkpoint then receive another clue to lead them to the next destination. This event is part of the ACE Competition and registration is required in advance.

Smokey’s Howl, 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, Student Union Auditorium

The spirit performance competition is a UT tradition. UT student organizations perform skits and dance to claim points in the homecoming competition.

Homecoming Parade, 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, Circle Park

The parade starts at Circle Park and will head north on Volunteer Boulevard and turn left onto Cumberland Avenue. Miss Tennessee 2019 Brianna Mason will lead the parade as the grand marshal.

Children ages 10 and under are invited to participate in the parade’s Little Vol Walk and then attend a celebration with crafts and games in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

International Alumni Reunion, 5:30-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, International House

International alumni are invited to the International House for a dinner and reception.

The Pride of the Southland Marching Band Sesquicentennial Gala, 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, Knoxville Convention Center

The Pride of the Southland Marching Band will host alumni, family and friends during its 150th anniversary gala.

Dr. Jerry Punch will emcee the event that will feature entertainment from Lee Greenwood and a performance by the band. The cost is $100 per person and registration is required.

Black Alumni Council Orange Tie Gala, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, Holiday Inn Downtown

The Black Alumni Council, formerly Black Alumni Associates, will celebrate its 35th anniversary with the gala. “The Legacy Continues” will revisit the school’s history and recognize outstanding alumni. Registration is required.

UT Singers concert, 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, Natalie Haslam Music Center

The UT Singers annual Homecoming concert will be held in the Sandra G. Powell Recital Hall.