KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee is hosting a panel on the Russia-Ukraine Crisis on March 1st.

The live Q&A Panel will be led by Dr. Krista Wiegand, the Director of the Global Security Program. Wiegand and other faculty will discuss the causes and consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s use of propaganda and misinformation, the role of international sanctions on Russia, and the effects of the crisis on the energy market.

The panelists include:

Dr. Catherine Luther, Director, School of Journalism and Electronic Media

Dr. Wonjae Hwang, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science

Dr. Timothy Roberson, Post-Doctoral Fellow, Energy & Environment, Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy

The panel will take place in the Howard Baker Center Toyota Auditorium on March 1st, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. The event is free and open to the public, who can choose to attend in person or watch the live webcast. People attending in person can park the Vol Hall Garage on White Avenue at no charge by requesting a parking voucher from Baker Center staff at the event. The webcast can be accessed here.