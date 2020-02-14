UT interim president Boyd to give State of the University address Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee interim president Randy Boyd will deliver his second state of the university address in Knoxville on Friday.

Boyd’s speech is set to begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy. We’re told he will be highlighting key accomplishments from the past year and outline his objectives to position the university to have its greatest decade in history.

Just one more day until the State of the University Address! Please tune in tomorrow, Feb. 14 at 2pm ET as we ignite the greatest decade in the history of the University of Tennessee. Viewing info can be found at the link below. #EverywhereUT https://t.co/X7zTNY3lLh pic.twitter.com/TnrYofnCTe — UT Interim President Randy Boyd (@UT_President) February 13, 2020

Boyd’s speech will also be streamed live on Tennessee.edu/state-of-ut