UT interim president Boyd to give State of the University address Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee interim president Randy Boyd will deliver his second state of the university address in Knoxville on Friday.
Boyd’s speech is set to begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy. We’re told he will be highlighting key accomplishments from the past year and outline his objectives to position the university to have its greatest decade in history.
Boyd’s speech will also be streamed live on Tennessee.edu/state-of-ut
