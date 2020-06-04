UT investigating video of incoming cheerleader using racial slur

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee-Knoxville said Wednesday the university is gathering facts after a video of an incoming cheerleader using a racial slur surfaced online.

The University of Tennessee official twitter account responded to a video purportedly showing incoming freshman UT cheerleader using a racial slur. The response said the university is “gathering and reviewing information and will take appropriate actions with the individual after completing our review.”

The Tennessee twitter account issued a follow-up statement that they are investigating, “reports that some current, prospective or former students have made racist posts online.”

We are aware of reports that some current, prospective or former students have made racist posts online. We condemn hate and are working hard to create an inclusive campus culture. When we receive reports, we gather facts and take appropriate action directly with those involved. — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) June 3, 2020

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

