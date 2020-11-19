UT Knoxville chancellor steps back from graduation ceremonies after ‘close contact’ with COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman is in quarantine after learning she is a close contact of someone who tested positive for the virus, according to the university.

Plowman has no symptoms and went ‘immediately for a COVID test’ after learning of the contact around 9:30 am Thursday.

Provost John Zomchick and other academic officials will preside over all commencement ceremonies through the weekend.

“She will continue to lead the campus and engage by Zoom while in quarantine,” a press release states.