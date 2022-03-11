KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A fraternity at the University of Tennessee is suspended for 5 years due to hazing and alcohol violations.

The Mu Rho chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi at UT Knoxville is suspended until the Spring 2027, the university said. The chapter has 18 members and does not have an on-campus house.

“Working closely with Kappa Alpha Psi’s national organization, we made the necessary decision to suspend the Mu Rho chapter. Hazing has no place in sorority or fraternity life at the University of Tennessee, and we will continue to uphold our commitment to create a positive, healthy culture for our students,” said Frank Cuevas, vice chancellor for student life at the university.

During Fall 2021, the Mu Rho chapter is accused of violating standards of harm to others, hazing, alcohol-related conduct prohibited by law and providing alcohol to minors.

After reports of multiple, off-campus incidents, the university began an investigation Nov. 29. The fraternity was placed on interim administrative actions on Dec. 3.

“On 3/10/2022 the Mu Rho Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated accepted the University of Tennessee’s recommendation to suspend the chapter,” the press release from UT Knoxville says.

Of 34 fraternities listed with the Office of Sorority & Fraternity Life, 7 fraternities have been suspended, 3 are on deferred suspension, 7 are on disciplinary probation, and 16 are in good standing.

The chapter was founded in 1911 nationally and in 1986 at UT. The chapter is part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, which at UT, is currently composed of 8 of the 9 historically African American sororities & fraternities. The Chapter does not have an on-campus house.