UT-Knoxville identifies two more COVID-19 clusters linked to sorority housing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – COVID-19 clusters at two University of Tennessee sorority houses were identified Friday.

Clusters linked to living arrangements at the Alpha Delta Pi and Delta Gamma houses occurred Thursday, according to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard. The Delta Gamma house involved three positives and 25 close contacts due to living arrangements, and the Alpha Delta Pi house involved one positive and 25 close contacts.

A university spokesperson said community saliva testing helped identify the cases early.

The cluster designation does not mean that the Greek organization did anything wrong. The houses in Sorority Village are designed as communal living spaces making for a number of close contacts to a potential or positive COVID-19 case.

The university defines a cluster as at least five positive cases and/or at least 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location.

Earlier this week, a cluster linked to the living arrangements at the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house was identified.

Living arrangements at six sorority houses have been identified as clusters in the 2021 spring semester while two others were linked to gatherings at off-campus housing.