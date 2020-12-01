UT-Knoxville joins virtual quilt exhibit in honor of World AIDS Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee-Knoxville Pride Center is one of two organizations in the state marking World AIDS Day by participating in a virtual quilt exhibition.
The National AIDS Memorial Foundation’s Virtual Quilt Exhibit is being held in lieu of in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our panel this year is dedicated to the lives lost from HIV/AIDS and the people that we lost daily from discrimination, ignorance, and inequitable access,” states a press release from the UT Pride Center.
World AIDS Day has been observed since 1988. It is a day noted by organizations and individuals for bringing attention to the HIV epidemic by speaking out against stigma, increasing awareness and knowledge, calling for an end to the epidemic.
