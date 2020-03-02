UT-Knoxville, Knox Co. Schools partnering to promote development of local teachers, special ed training

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Education announced Monday a new “Grow Your Own” partnership between Knox County Schools and the University of Tennessee- Knoxville.

The “Grow Your Own” partnership will give UT-Knoxville education students the opportunity to participate in paid internships as teacher assistants in Knox County Schools for the 2020-2021 school year. State officials also announced today $1 million dollars will be made available for teachers across the state to get their special education endorsement, at no cost to them.

Knox County Schools will hire 10 to 15 UT-Knoxville students who will receive a salary and healthcare as well as earn years towards retirement. State officials will contract with educator preparation programs to offer the special education endorsement to current teachers and the funds will pay for teacher training. Districts will be allowed to submit a teacher to get the endorsement at no cost to them.

Knox County will offer students participating in the program positions as teachers of record and signing bonuses for the 2021-22 school year, pending good standing as a paraprofessional, completing their degree and earning appropriate licensure.

“At the heart of student learning is our teachers and we must ensure that there is a qualified workforce to educate the children of Knox County,” said Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas. “We appreciate our partnership with the state of Tennessee and the University of Tennessee and applaud them for recognizing this need. We’re excited to be part of an initiative that we believe will help remove barriers and motivate more young people to pursue teaching as a profession.”

UT-Knoxville joins Austin Peay and Lipscomb universities as the third higher education institution to form a “Grow Your Own” partnership, and the Department of Education is continuing to explore options to expand the initiative across the state.

“This program supports the teacher pipeline problem we see in parts of the state,” Ellen

McIntyre, dean of the College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences at UT-Knoxville said. “But more than that, we are assured that the new teachers will be well prepared. Knox County Schools and UT Knoxville have designed an outstanding program to meet this need.”

