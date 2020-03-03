Breaking News
At least 9 killed after tornado strikes Middle Tennessee
UT-Knoxville phones experiencing outage after service outage in Nashville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Phone lines on the University of Tennessee-Knoxville campus are not receiving inbound calls Tuesday morning after service providers were affected by severe weather in Middle Tennessee.

UT Police Department is not able to receive calls for service from outside lines due to an outage due to severe weather that swept through the Nashville area this morning where its server is based. Phones across campus also are not receiving incoming calls.

Outbound local and on-campus calling are unaffected. The phones also can call 911 for emergency service. The campus community can still reach the UT Police Department through the LiveSafe app

No timeline has been indicated for repair. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

