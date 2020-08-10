UT Knoxville students move into dorms amid pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students started moving into dorms Sunday morning at the University of Tennessee.

However, this year students are returning to a campus that is far from normal.

“I think it’s going to be good, but I don’t think it’s going to be the same college experience that you would normally get,” said freshman Autumn Myers.

The excitement is still there as students get ready to make the most of this unconventional situation.

“It’s something I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time, so I’m glad that they still let students move in and come to campus to get that experience,” Myers said.

The faculty and staff have spent the summer preparing the campus for student’s return. They continued to take precautions while the students move into the dorms.

“When we came in, everything was social distanced and we were able to wipe down our own carts and everything,” said freshman Alexandra Rivera.

Students are also required to perform daily health checks.

“I think it’s good to track. If we do get a case, we know where it was coming from potentially. It’s very simple questions, just asking you if you’ve had any symptoms. So, I think keeping it daily is nice,” Rivera said.

The University of Tennessee has taken several other precautions to keep the students safe. Students will be moving in to the dorms for the next 10 days with a staggered schedule.