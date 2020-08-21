UT Knoxville students talk new year, new classes and new safety guidelines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A few days of classes, some time spent in the dorms, and a “new normal” around Rocky Top are some of the things students are talking about.

The COVID-19 case count, updated daily, and data provided by UT are two ways to gauge what campus is like during the coronavirus outbreak. However, the more personal way: Talking to students.

Lots to talk about on Rocky Top today. While students picked up supplies & books at the @UTVolShop, I chatted with them about what it's been like on campus. @UTKnoxville



Spoiler Alert! Even in a pandemic, college worries really don't change all that much. @6News pic.twitter.com/jULl5FEJTM — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) August 21, 2020

Between a new semester, new guidelines, and for some first-year students, a new city in Knoxville, conversations at the Volshop weren’t limited.

Students must reserve their books online and pickup at the Volshop, while wearing masks and staying socially distant.

That in itself, a change from years past, when students were able to walk the aisles of the Volshop freely, picking their own books and supplies. The change is one of the on-campus efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep the number of people in the store to a minimum.

While students waited for their orders to be delivered at the register, WATE 6 On Your Side asked about their week, what classes have been like, what campus has felt like, and for returning students, if they noticed any changes.

The result: College students have the same worries as they did before the pandemic, but now, there are more guidelines in place and limitations to the way they can gather.

Some described the start to the semester as “boring,” due to restrictions on parties. Others called it “exciting” because they haven’t seen their roommates and friends since March. Others were just happy to “be out of the house and away from [my] parents.”

It’s new, sure. It’s too early to tell how students will feel about the new guidelines long-term, but it’s a start.

LATEST STORIES