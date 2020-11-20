UT Knoxville’s Phillip Fulmer tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer has tested positive for COVID-19.
The former National Championship-winning football coach of the Volunteers tweeted Friday morning that he has tested positive and begun following isolation protocol.
Fulmer said he is asymptomatic at this time and working remotely at this time. He has not been in any close contact with any student-athletes or sport-specific staff members, according to the announcement.
The announcement came one day after Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman announced she was in isolation after coming into close contact with an individual who had tested positive.
