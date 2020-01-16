UT Med: 3 of 4 state flu deaths in East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee Medical Center reporting three flu deaths in our region this season, according to the hospital’s weekly flu report.

So far in January more than 40 cases of the flu have been recorded, already surpassing the number of reports seen in the entire month of January last year.

The state health department confirms four deaths from this current flu season, two in East Tennessee and two in Middle Tennessee.

The state only reporting flu cases involving children and pregnant women. Doctors say it’s never too late to get your flu vaccine.

“The most important thing is it’s not too late to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Mark Rasnake at UT Medical Center. “The vaccine can really protect you with even a few days of getting the dose. There’s so much going around in the community. If you haven’t had your flu shot yet, there’s still plenty of time.”

The flu vaccine is still available for free at most local health departments while supplies last.