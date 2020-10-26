UT Medical Center breaks ground on new orthopedic surgery, research institute

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction is underway on the University of Tennessee Medical Center’s Advanced Orthopedic Institute.

Leaders from the hospital and OrthoTennessee gathered Monday at the UT Research Park at Cherokee Farm, across Alcoa Highway from UT Medical Center, to break ground on the 91,000-square-foot facility. The institute will serve as an outpatient orthopedic ambulatory surgery center and research center.

“This project represents a partnership to provide patients with the most ideal site of service for outpatient orthopedic care,” Jon-David Deeson, CEO of OrthoTennessee, said. “Its scope of services is orthopedic focused, and the location is aimed at improving the experience and cost of care for patients while maintaining the longstanding commitment of both our organizations to provide high quality care.”

Common orthopedic procedures will be performed at the center including surgery of the hand and foot, arthroscopy and reconstruction of the shoulder, hip and knee, as well as total joint and spine procedures.

“The UT Medical Center Advanced Orthopedic Institute will serve our patients with high-quality care delivered by experts in orthopedics in a convenient location,” Joe Landsman, president and CEO of UTMedical Center, said. “This partnership with OrthoTennessee/University Orthopedic Surgeons combines outstanding orthopedic clinical and surgical knowledge with a research collaboration to address the growing needs of our community.”

The center will house approximately 150 employees, including 14 orthopedic surgeons, that will care for around 225-275 patients a day for surgery, clinic, imaging and therapy.

The ambulatory surgery center will have five operating rooms and an advanced imaging center. The facility will dedicate 17,000 square feet of space for orthopedic and other medical research.

“With this groundbreaking, the UT Research Park is expanding in an exciting new direction that will provide opportunities for collaboration with our renowned researchers and students,” UT President Randy Boyd said. “We look forward to how this project will impact the lives who come before the center seeking help and researchers and students who seek to contribute to the latest in medical technology and practices.”

Construction is expected take about 18 months, with an estimated opening date in spring 2022.

