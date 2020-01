KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The UT Medical Center is hosting a ‘New year, New career’ job fair this week.

Job seekers are invited to stop by starting at 7 a.m. both Wednesday and Thursday for the annual hiring event in the Garden View Eatery at the medical center.

They are currently looking for people to fill several positions like nurses, technicians and educators.

The process is as simple as stopping by and meeting directly with hiring decision-makers.