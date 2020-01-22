Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules

UT Medical Center sees fourth flu death this year

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
UT Medical Center_213720

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In its weekly release of flu numbers on Wednesday, the University of Tennessee Medical Center said it has had its fourth death from flu this year.

The hospital continues to see more flu cases this year compared to last. From June 2018 to December 2018 UT Medical Center saw 44 cases of the flu. In that same timeframe this year there have been 95 cases.

December and January have seen the highest numbers this flu season. Through Tuesday, Jan. 21, the hospital has seen 136 cases of the flu in the last two months.

Last flu season the highest incidences of the illness came in February and March.

A spokesperson for UT Medical Center said the hospital is continuing to see RSV and other viruses in addition to the flu.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter