UT Medical Center to delay select non-essential surgeries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Medical Center reports they will delay some non-essential surgeries starting Monday, August 16.

Delays will be done on a case-by-case basis. All patients affected will be notified and officials with the center will reevaluate in two weeks. Not all non-essential surgeries will be impacted, only select ones.

The hospital serves as a referral center for East Tennessee, Southeastern Kentucky and Western North Carolina. It is the region’s academic medical center, Magnet® recognized hospital and Level I Trauma Center.

